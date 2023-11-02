This week’s JA People of Action is BJ Marr, Spalding Product Engineer with Fruit of the Loom

This week’s JA People of Action is BJ Marr, Spalding Product Engineer with Fruit of the Loom. BJ has been a JA volunteer for two years in his son’s classrooms at Jody Richards Elementary School. When asked about his favorite part of JA, BJ replied, “My favorite thing about JA is simply listening to the kids and interacting with them during the lessons. They all have unique interpretations and answers to the questions and it’s exciting to hear their feedback and how it pertains to them.” Regarding volunteerism and what it means to him, BJ continued, " The experience is meant for the kids but it’s been just as rewarding, if not more, for me. It’s truly enjoyable getting to be the ‘guest speaker’ as the students provide an exciting atmosphere and are willing to participate in the activities. It’s a break from their normal routine, as well as mine, and it provides additional knowledge that they may not receive elsewhere. I’m grateful to be a part of the JA volunteer team and would highly recommend the opportunity to anyone that may be interested in giving a portion of their time.” JA of South Central Kentucky is appreciative of BJ’s commitment as a volunteer and the time he willingly gives to support the organization’s initiatives.

About Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky (JASCKY)

Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky serves 13 counties and reaches over 10,700 students yearly. Junior Achievement is the world’s largest organization dedicated to giving young people the knowledge and skills they need to own their economic success, plan for their future, and make smart academic and economic choices. JA programs are delivered by corporate and community volunteers, and provide relevant, hands-on experiences that give students from kindergarten through high school knowledge and skills in financial literacy, work readiness, and entrepreneurship. Today, JA reaches over 4.4 million students per year in more than 100 markets across the United States, with an additional 5.6 million students served by operations over 100 other countries worldwide. Over 153,000 volunteers serve JA nationally. For more information on Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky and how YOU can volunteer right here where you live and work, please visit www.jaforkids.com or contact Lori Gammons at lori@jaforkids.com.

