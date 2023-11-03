BGPD looking for second suspect in Magnolia St. shooting

One arrest made in Magnolia Street shooting
One arrest made in Magnolia Street shooting(Bowling Green Police Department)
By Gabrielle Bunton
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 4:44 PM CDT
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Police are looking for another suspect in the Magnolia St. shooting.

On Thursday night, BGPD responded to a shooting on the 500 block of Magnolia Street. Officers located multiple shell casings from multiple weapons.

The victim was taken to a hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Through the investigation, 18-year-old Ka’ryn Wilson has been arrested. A warrant has been obtained for 19-year-old Zion Johnson of Bowling Green.

Wilson has been lodged in the Warren County Regional Jail on multiple charges including attempted murder and assault.

If you have any information about this case, contact the Bowling Green Police Department at 270-393-4000.

The investigation is ongoing.

