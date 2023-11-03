Both men in building collapse confirmed dead

Both men in a building collapse that happened Tuesday in Martin County, Kentucky, have been confirmed dead.
By Eric Fossell
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARTIN COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Both men in a building collapse that happened Tuesday in Martin County have been confirmed dead, officials said during a news conference Friday afternoon.

Martin County Judge-Executive Lon Lafferty made the grim announcement from a rural road overlooking the scattered debris of the 11-story building -- located at an idled coal processing plant near Middlefork Wolfe Creek Road.

Lafferty said both of the men have been located in the wreckage. The body of Alvin Nees was recovered, and crews hope to recover Billy Ray “Bo” Daniels later Friday night.

“We knew going in this was a very, very difficult situation,” Lafferty said, saying thoughts and prayers are with the victims’ families. “This is not the outcome we had hoped for.”

He said the bodies of both men will be taken to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Frankfort.

Both victims were from Pike County, Kentucky, and had been doing contracting work during preparation for a demolition project.

For previous coverage >>>

Crews continue to comb through rubble of shuttered Ky coal plant after deadly collapse

Names of men involved in deadly building collapse released

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shots Fired
One arrest made in Magnolia Street shooting
Jasen Crum was charged with Video Voyeurism after taking partially nude photographs of people...
Glasgow man arrested for photographing people in Walmart restroom
Hart County Emergency Management tells WBKO Marcus Ratliff, 27, was last seen around 11:30 a.m....
UPDATE: Missing Hart County man located
Reili Brewer, 14, recently shot a buck on federally managed land in Bowie County, Texas.
‘I shot the big one’: Teen’s patience leads to potential state-record buck
Kentucky State Police
Man arrested again for child sexual abuse offenses in another county

Latest News

Logan County is just one of many counties across the state of Kentucky participating in early...
Logan County community participates in early voting for the upcoming election
The class aims to provide attendees with a comprehensive understanding of the journey toward...
Community Education offering enrichment courses for individuals interested in aviation
One arrest made in Magnolia Street shooting
BGPD looking for second suspect in Magnolia St. shooting
On Thursday, officials released the names of the two men who became trapped. Martin County...
Judge-Executive: Both men pronounced dead following Martin Co. building collapse
National interest in the Cameron/Beshear matchup is a possible test of GOP stamina in a...
Candidates for Governor take bus tours across Kentucky