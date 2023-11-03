Bowling Green Police on scene of shooting on Magnolia Street

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Police are currently on the scene of a shooting in the 500 block of Magnolia Street.

Right now, police say they are trying to confirm who, if anyone, has been shot.

Police are currently investigating and have not been able to confirm much.

This is a developing story. We will continue update this story as more details become available.

