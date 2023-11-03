Candidates for Governor take bus tours across Kentucky

By Phil Pendleton
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
KENTUCKY (WKYT) -The candidates for Kentucky governor are crossing the state of Kentucky in the final days before Election Day.

On Friday, Gov. Andy Beshear met with supporters in Louisville and in western Kentucky. His challenger, Attorney General Daniel Cameron, was in several central and southern Kentucky towns.

Governor Beshear’s bus rolled into the UPS Operations Center to talk to workers during a teamster’s shift change in the state’s largest city.

“A good job isn’t Democrat or Republican. A bridge isn’t red or blue. We can’t be team Democrat or team Republican. We have to be Team Kentucky,” the Democratic incumbent governor said after speaking to laborers with a bullhorn on a chilly Friday morning.

Cameron started in Shelbyville, then hit Georgetown before meeting with a lunchtime crowd at a Richmond Bar-B-Que restaurant. He cited a new poll released Friday morning that shows a dead heat 47% for both.

“Look, I have said all along that we are going to win this race. I’ve had no doubts about that. Andy Beshear is unpopular. You ask anyone. They are mad at a governor who will shut down churches, schools, and small businesses,” Cameron said.

The other Republican constitutional office seekers joined Cameron in Richmond, and they are all predicting a red sweep on Tuesday.

Cameron says the race isn’t about the Republicans or Democrats. He says it’s about the “crazy versus the normal.”

“And we have an opportunity to reclaim the commonwealth for normal common sense Kentucky values. That is what we will do on November 7th,” Cameron said.

Beshear says the economy is red hot and that momentum will continue with him.

“This is our time. We have waited so long. Not just to leapfrog over other states’ economy, we want to be in the top 10 states’ economy,” said Beshear.

Both Candidates will deliver their messages to supporters in multiple cities in western Kentucky on Saturday

