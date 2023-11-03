Candidates for Kentucky’s agriculture commissioner speak on upcoming race

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Early voting continued Friday throughout the Commonwealth, with Election Day just four days away.

Kentuckians will be able to vote for a new commissioner of agriculture. Republican Ryan Quarles has had the job since 2015. In Kentucky, the agriculture commissioner is limited to two four-year terms.

“Typically, voters in Kentucky think about this as just being a race that impacts farmers, and it’s not. It’s a race that every Kentuckian votes for because it impacts every Kentuckian,” said Sierra Enlow, the Democratic candidate for agriculture commissioner.

Enlow and her opponent, Republican Jonathan Shell, want Kentuckians to know the job of commissioner of agriculture is not only for farmers.

“Getting into agriculture isn’t just about cows, sows and plows. It’s a very technologically advanced industry, and it’s a business,” said Shell.

It is a job that impacts consumers as well, and a lack of access to produce from the state’s farmers is an issue both candidates are looking to address.

“We’re going to identify places that infrastructure lacks in the state of Kentucky for our agriculture industry, to try to be an advocate for getting private sector investment there and partnership with any of the grants and things that we have available at the department,” said Shell.

Enlow said there are current economic obstacles that are preventing produce options from getting to different parts of the Commonwealth.

“We’re going to have to think about solving some of those obstacles, and it’s going to start with thinking about how we incentivize groceries to go into underserved areas, and there are some business obstacles that we have to face for these grocery stores and we’re going to have to think about how we solve and how we’re able to respond to them,” said Enlow.

Enlow described herself as a pro-business democrat and said that her experience includes serving on the Kentucky Association for Economic Development and working in both the private and public sectors.

“I’m really passionate about making sure that every urban voter, every voter who hasn’t considered voting for a commissioner of agriculture race, understands how important this office is to them,” said Enlow.

Shell’s experience includes serving as Kentucky’s first Republican House majority floor leader. He describes himself as pro-growth and pro-farmer, as well as pro-life and pro-second amendment.

“Every day, whenever I wake up in the morning, I fight for three things: I fight for my family, I fight for my farm, and I fight for conservative values, and I am ready to be that fighter for the agriculture community in the state of Kentucky,” said Shell.

Early voting continues through Saturday, Nov. 4, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Polls on Election Day will be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

