Community Education offering enrichment courses for individuals interested in aviation

Flight lessons
Flight lessons(WCAX)
By William Battle
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 2:54 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Aspiring aviators and enthusiasts are invited to an upcoming aviation enrichment class hosted in collaboration with Community Education Bowling Green-Warren County and Flywell Aviation.

The class aims to provide attendees with a comprehensive understanding of the journey toward obtaining a basic private pilot license.

“This course is “Learn to Fly Here” which takes place at our very own local regional airport which is great for getting somewhere conveniently to learn something very new and different,” said Bailey Jordan Warner, Enrichment Coordinator for Community Education.

The class promises to offer valuable insights into the intricacies of aviation, as well as the time, financial, and medical prerequisites necessary for individuals pursuing a private pilot license.

The enrichment class is poised to be a valuable learning experience, catering to individuals at various stages of their aviation journey. Whether participants are novices with a developing interest or individuals already committed to a career in aviation, this event promises to be an informative starting point to help them realize their dreams.

“So you won’t know how to fly at the end of the class. This is basically a pre-class to learning how to fly. This is just how to get started learning how to fly,” Warner said. “If you want to do that, you would speak with our instructor who is teaching it and they work a lot with the regional airport here so this is a really great way to get your foot into the door.”

Students enrolled in the course will learn about the use of symbols, charts, chart supplements, and the FAA national airspace system. It will also be useful for those interested in maps or studying to become a drone pilot, fixed wing or sport pilot, or curious about air traffic control.

“We hope that the people who take this course will leave with a better understanding of how to get started with their aviation interests,” Warner said. “If they want to fly planes or drones or just get started in that aviation area of learning, we have that information to help them make that decision, an informed decision, before pursuing their aviation interests and dreams.”

The event will take place at the Bowling Green Warren County Airport on Nov. 4.

The course is $15 and pre-registration is required by going to the Community Education website.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shots Fired
One arrest made in Magnolia Street shooting
Jasen Crum was charged with Video Voyeurism after taking partially nude photographs of people...
Glasgow man arrested for photographing people in Walmart restroom
Hart County Emergency Management tells WBKO Marcus Ratliff, 27, was last seen around 11:30 a.m....
UPDATE: Missing Hart County man located
Reili Brewer, 14, recently shot a buck on federally managed land in Bowie County, Texas.
‘I shot the big one’: Teen’s patience leads to potential state-record buck
Kentucky State Police
Man arrested again for child sexual abuse offenses in another county

Latest News

Poppy's 11/03
Poppy’s Field Trip visits Todd County Middle School
Derek Parham was live from Living Hope Baptist Church to preview early voting in Bowling Green.
Derek Parham LIVE at Living Hope Baptist Church for Early Voting
TURKEY DONATIONS
A frozen turkey donation drive is being held to support Warren County Public School families
LANE CLOSURE
Both lanes of Adams street will be closed between east 11th & east 12th avenues until midday today