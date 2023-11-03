Community Education offering enrichment courses for individuals interested in aviation

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Aspiring aviators and enthusiasts are invited to an upcoming aviation enrichment class hosted in collaboration with Community Education Bowling Green-Warren County and Flywell Aviation.

The class aims to provide attendees with a comprehensive understanding of the journey toward obtaining a basic private pilot license.

“This course is “Learn to Fly Here” which takes place at our very own local regional airport which is great for getting somewhere conveniently to learn something very new and different,” said Bailey Jordan Warner, Enrichment Coordinator for Community Education.

The class promises to offer valuable insights into the intricacies of aviation, as well as the time, financial, and medical prerequisites necessary for individuals pursuing a private pilot license.

The enrichment class is poised to be a valuable learning experience, catering to individuals at various stages of their aviation journey. Whether participants are novices with a developing interest or individuals already committed to a career in aviation, this event promises to be an informative starting point to help them realize their dreams.

“So you won’t know how to fly at the end of the class. This is basically a pre-class to learning how to fly. This is just how to get started learning how to fly,” Warner said. “If you want to do that, you would speak with our instructor who is teaching it and they work a lot with the regional airport here so this is a really great way to get your foot into the door.”

Students enrolled in the course will learn about the use of symbols, charts, chart supplements, and the FAA national airspace system. It will also be useful for those interested in maps or studying to become a drone pilot, fixed wing or sport pilot, or curious about air traffic control.

“We hope that the people who take this course will leave with a better understanding of how to get started with their aviation interests,” Warner said. “If they want to fly planes or drones or just get started in that aviation area of learning, we have that information to help them make that decision, an informed decision, before pursuing their aviation interests and dreams.”

The event will take place at the Bowling Green Warren County Airport on Nov. 4.

The course is $15 and pre-registration is required by going to the Community Education website.

