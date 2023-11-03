A great weekend on tap, clocks fall back

Great weekend ahead, clocks fall back
By Davis Wells
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Temperatures this weekend will warm nicely into the upper 60s. There will be a few scattered clouds Saturday, but clearing Sunday with plenty of sunshine!

Weekend forecast WBKO
Weekend forecast WBKO(Davis Wells)

A friendly reminder that clocks fall back one hour Saturday night into Sunday. It’s also an excellent opportunity to check your smoke detector batteries around your home.

Daylight Savings Time Ending
Daylight Savings Time Ending(Davis Wells)

The first half of our work week next week will be quite warm with temperatures nearing the mid 70s. A scattered rain shower is possible Tuesday as you head out the door to vote but most will stay dry.

Wednesday, again a scattered rain shower cannot be ruled out but most will stay dry.

A cold front will push into our area Thursday morning that will bring us some rain but rather light overall. Temperatures will drop back down to near normal temperatures for this time of year. Day time highs in the low 60s, with morning lows in the low 40s.

Latest News

