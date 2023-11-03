Logan County community participates in early voting for the upcoming election

LOGAN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Logan County is just one of many counties across the state of Kentucky participating in early voting for the upcoming election.

The polls opened on Thursday, Nov. 2 and the last day to cast early votes will be Saturday, November 4.

Logan County Clerk Stacy Watkins says that the county currently has 19,000 registered voters and she is hoping to see 15 to 20% of those registered voters show up to the polls.

“We have not seen the voter turnout I was hoping for. I looked yesterday, I think about 3:00, we had voted close to 350,” Watkins said. “So, I was a little disappointed in that. I would love for people to come on out and let’s get their votes in and get those counted.”

Despite the numbers, Watkins says early voting will help the county reach the numbers she is hoping for.

“I’m very glad that we offer it. There’s just so many people that do work out of town that are unable to get in on Election Day,” Watkins said. “Or perhaps they leave so early in the morning to get to work and they’re not getting home until after 6:00, so it does give people an opportunity to do it.”

Watkins also encourages those who are not registered to vote to contact or stop by the Logan County Clerk’s Office for assistance.

Residents in Logan County who are interested can vote at the Logan County Extension office on Saturday, Nov. 4 from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For information on polling locations in other counties across Kentucky, click here.

