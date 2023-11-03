BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Temperatures during the afternoon will warm into the lower 60s. We get a little warmer over the weekend and also remain fairly dry.

Turning pleasant later!

A very stray shower cannot be totally ruled out on Sunday. It appears a cold front is going to stall to our north early next week, meaning temperatures stay warm and rain chances limited. The front may not truly move into south-central Kentucky until later in the week.

