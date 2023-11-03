Turning pleasant later!

By Raquel Dominguez
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 6:15 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Temperatures during the afternoon will warm into the lower 60s. We get a little warmer over the weekend and also remain fairly dry.

Turning pleasant later!

A very stray shower cannot be totally ruled out on Sunday. It appears a cold front is going to stall to our north early next week, meaning temperatures stay warm and rain chances limited. The front may not truly move into south-central Kentucky until later in the week.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hart County Emergency Management tells WBKO Marcus Ratliff, 27, was last seen around 11:30 a.m....
UPDATE: Missing Hart County man located
Shots Fired
Bowling Green Police on scene of shooting on Magnolia Street
Lakelyn Fall Shirley, 4-years-old
Tompkinsville Police locate missing 4-year-old girl, found safe
South Central Kentucky Crime Stoppers: Crime of the Week
Crime Stoppers: Manhunt underway for Armed Robbery Suspect
Reili Brewer, 14, recently shot a buck on federally managed land in Bowie County, Texas.
‘I shot the big one’: Teen’s patience leads to potential state-record buck

Latest News

Turning pleasant later!
Turning pleasant later!
We get warmer over the next couple of days. The forecast is also looking fairly dry until...
Warmer Days Ahead
Highs are well into the 60s, even close to 70 during the weekend.
60s return for Friday
A frosty start!
A frosty start!