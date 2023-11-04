Bowling Green student surprised with Make A Wish trip to Disney World

Baylor Dile is a first grade student at Bristow Elementary School.
Baylor Dile is a first grade student at Bristow Elementary School.
By Derek Parham
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 7:44 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A massive celebration was hosted by the Bristow Elementary School student body and staff Friday as they gathered to send first-grade student, Baylor Dile, to Disney World with the Make A Wish Foundation.

While the day marked a momentous milestone for Baylor and his family, his road here has not been an easy one.

“Baylor was born with a brain malformation where his brain does not divide into a left and right hemisphere, so he was born with a lot of water on his brain and he was not expected to survive birth. They actually said that he wouldn’t survive much more than a few days,” explained Morganne Test, Baylor’s mother.

Despite the challenges, Baylor has grown into a fun-loving Disney fanatic. With the assistance of the Make A Wish Foundation, he, his four siblings and his parents will spend the next week on an all-expense-paid trip to Disney World.

“Honestly, it‘s just family time. It’s a time to just relax and just enjoy each other, and not be at the hospital and not be doing medical things and day to day life. Sometimes life in general gets in the way, and you forget to just cherish what we do have,” said Test.

While Baylor’s family was aware that he was loved by his classmates, they still say they were shocked by students lining the hallways with hand-made signs, and the echoes of cheers as Baylor made his way down the hallway.

“My heart was pounding and I was feeling a little overwhelmed and I was trying not to cry in front of the kids, but it was good. It was exciting to see the community and kids that are Baylor’s age, cause a lot of kids don’t get to see kids like Baylor,” said Test. “Seeing them all come together and cheer him on and make the signs, it warmed my mama heart.”

While the trip was Baylor’s wish, it also provides much-needed respite for Test and the rest of Baylor’s family. The attention to detail in planning Make A Wish trips is much more involved than a standard vacation.

“It truly is an outstanding foundation, and I thought ‘Oh, we’re just getting a trip, we get to go on vacation,’ but it’s so much more than a vacation. I mean, they cover every single thing you can think of, all the way down to delivering medical equipment to our room so that we don’t have to travel with it. A lot of the stuff that they do is just mind blowing. It really does just restore your faith in humanity,” Test said.

Throughout the week, students at Bristow Elementary hosted fundraisers to donate back to the Make A Wish Foundation, accumulating over $1,600 for the foundation.

Baylor and his family began their trip to Disney World immediately after the celebration.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

