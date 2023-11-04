Boys and Girls Club of Glasgow-Barren County relocating services after lease ends

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) – After a failed attempt to get another lease extension, the Boys and Girls Club of Glasgow-Barren County is moving its services to a local church.

The Boys and Girls Club has been housed at the Glasgow Housing Authority’s HERO Center since 2014. The club announced plans to move its services earlier this year after complications with maintaining their lease with the Housing Authority.

A $2 million grant was awarded to the local club by the Craft Foundation, a philanthropy operated by Kelly and Joe Craft. The money was used to purchase the former New Farmers National Bank building along Columbia Avenue in Glasgow.

Construction delays at the former bank led the club to request a series of lease extensions from the Glasgow Housing Authority, according to a statement sent to WBKO on Friday morning. Their lease originally expired Aug. 30.

The Housing Authority of Glasgow said it agreed to more than one extension since the initial deadline, citing its reason for not approving the latest request from the Boys and Girls Club of Glasgow-Barren County.

“The Housing Authority has programs and commitments for our public housing residents that have been postponed and rescheduled due to extensions for the BGC’s usage of our facility,” according to the statement.

A lease extension was approved through Oct. 6 but was later extended to Oct. 27. A request to extend the lease through Dec. 31 was denied.

“Unfortunately, the Housing Authority was unable to reschedule some of our programs and services again when the BGC made their additional amended request,” the statement added.

Boys and Girls Club of Glasgow-Barren County CEO Mallie Boston issued a statement via social media, addressing their failure to obtain a lease extension while construction continues at their future location.

“Although we are in a new and temporary location, our mission of service remains the same,” Boston said.

Club operations were paused this week since the club did not have a location to move its after-school services. Operations are expected to resume Monday, Nov. 6 at the First United Methodist Church along South Green Street.

The Housing Authority of Glasgow included in its remarks a statement of well wishes for the club.

“We are excited for the kids who attend the Boys and Girls Club and can’t wait for them to see their expanded programming opportunities at the new Craft Innovation Center,” the statement said.

The First United Methodist Church is located at 500 S. Green St. in Glasgow.

