Football Friday Night 11-3-23: Playoffs Round 1

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Playoff season has arrived as Lauren Floyd and Kaden Gaylord-Day highlight which high school football teams advance to the next round as well as who will conclude their season on the gridiron.

Purple beat Eagles 48-6

FINAL

Apollo 6

Bowling Green 48

Spartans beat Maroons 50-12

FINAL

Madisonville-North Hopkins 12

South Warren 50

Cougars beat Bulldogs 43-17

FINAL

John Hardin 17

Logan County 43

Panthers fall to Cougars 49-12

FINAL

Holy Cross (Louisville) 49

Russellville 12

Wildcats beat Hornets 35-8

FINAL

Hancock County 8

Franklin-Simpson 35

Hart County takes down Webster County 43-8.

FINAL

Webster County 8

Hart County 43

Colonels beat Dragons 41-0

FINAL

Warren Central 0

Henderson County 41

Trojans fall 49-27

FINAL

McCracken County 49

Barren County 27

Edmonson County falls to Mayfield 68-0.

FINAL

Edmonson County 0

Mayfield 68

