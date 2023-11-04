Football Friday Night 11-3-23: Playoffs Round 1
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 10:59 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Playoff season has arrived as Lauren Floyd and Kaden Gaylord-Day highlight which high school football teams advance to the next round as well as who will conclude their season on the gridiron.
FINAL
Apollo 6
Bowling Green 48
FINAL
Madisonville-North Hopkins 12
South Warren 50
FINAL
John Hardin 17
Logan County 43
FINAL
Holy Cross (Louisville) 49
Russellville 12
FINAL
Hancock County 8
Franklin-Simpson 35
FINAL
Webster County 8
Hart County 43
FINAL
Warren Central 0
Henderson County 41
FINAL
McCracken County 49
Barren County 27
FINAL
Edmonson County 0
Mayfield 68
Scores
Play of the Week
Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.