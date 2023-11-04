Football Friday Night 11-3-23: Playoffs Round 1

WBKO's Football Friday Night
WBKO's Football Friday Night(WBKO)
By Lauren Floyd
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 10:59 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Playoff season has arrived as Lauren Floyd and Kaden Gaylord-Day highlight which high school football teams advance to the next round as well as who will conclude their season on the gridiron.

Purple beat Eagles 48-6

FINAL

Apollo 6

Bowling Green 48

Spartans beat Maroons 50-12

FINAL

Madisonville-North Hopkins 12

South Warren 50

Cougars beat Bulldogs 43-17

FINAL

John Hardin 17

Logan County 43

Panthers fall to Cougars 49-12

FINAL

Holy Cross (Louisville) 49

Russellville 12

Wildcats beat Hornets 35-8

FINAL

Hancock County 8

Franklin-Simpson 35

Hart County takes down Webster County 43-8.

FINAL

Webster County 8

Hart County 43

Colonels beat Dragons 41-0

FINAL

Warren Central 0

Henderson County 41

Trojans fall 49-27

FINAL

McCracken County 49

Barren County 27

Edmonson County falls to Mayfield 68-0.

FINAL

Edmonson County 0

Mayfield 68

Scores

FFN Week 12: Thursday Night Scores
FFN Week 12: Scores

Play of the Week

FFN Week 12: Play of the Week

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shots Fired
One arrest made in Magnolia Street shooting
Jasen Crum was charged with Video Voyeurism after taking partially nude photographs of people...
Glasgow man arrested for photographing people in Walmart restroom
Hart County Emergency Management tells WBKO Marcus Ratliff, 27, was last seen around 11:30 a.m....
UPDATE: Missing Hart County man located
Reili Brewer, 14, recently shot a buck on federally managed land in Bowie County, Texas.
‘I shot the big one’: Teen’s patience leads to potential state-record buck
Kentucky State Police
Man arrested again for child sexual abuse offenses in another county

Latest News

Purple beat Eagles 48-6
FFN Week 12: Apollo vs. Bowling Green
Spartans beat Maroons 50-12
FFN Week 12: Madisonville-North Hopkins vs. South Warren
FFN Week 12: Play of the Week
FFN Week 12: Play of the Week
Trojans fall 49-27
FFN Week 12: McCracken County vs Barren County