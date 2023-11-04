Glasgow man sentenced in 2021 slaying of brother, sister-in-law

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) – A Glasgow man was sentenced to life in prison Friday afternoon for the murder of his brother and sister-in-law.

Cody N. Bacon, 23, appeared in an orange scrub suit, shackled in cuffs around his wrists, and was flanked by public defenders. His face was absent of any emotion while sniffling cries from spectators filled the circuit courtroom.

Bacon pleaded guilty to four charges Sept. 21 relating to the murders of David A. Pace, 24, and Brittany R. Pace, 22, both of Glasgow. The charges included two counts of murder and two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment.

Barren Circuit Judge John T. Alexander issued a life sentence Friday, noting Bacon is not eligible for parole until he’s served 25 years.

Prosecutors were originally seeking the death penalty, which Bacon avoided by accepting a plea agreement. The case would have otherwise went to trial.

Brittany and David Pace were shot several times Sept. 2, 2021, in a home along North Race Street. The space where the single-family home once stood is now a vacant, grass-filled lot.

According to police-worn body camera footage obtained by WBKO, Bacon was standing in the 300 block of North Race Street when Officer Wesley Hicks arrived to the murder scene. Bacon was a few hundred feet from the house where his brother and sister-in-law lay dead on a couch.

“I felt so bad for my family, man,” Bacon said as he was being handcuffed. “I just couldn’t do it anymore.”

Five victim impact statements were read Friday. One was written but not read aloud in open court.

“My soul was broken that day, my heart numbed, my mind confused,” said Amy Layne, Bacon’s mother and also the mother of David Pace. “Time passes, and an emptiness remains.”

Bacon wiped tears from his eyes as his mother cried while reading her statement.

“Nothing can change the love I have for you. It’s a mother’s love that knows no end and no boundary,” Layne said.

Others echoed sentiments of forgiveness, urging Bacon to seek forgiveness with God. Bacon continued looking forward while tapping his foot.

A police report obtained by WBKO said Bacon “just kept shooting until his gun was empty.” Both were shot with a 9 mm pistol.

“You put a gun in your hands that you should’ve never even had anyways and shot her nine times close range,” said Steve Parker, Brittany Pace’s step-father. “And your brother David was shot twice.”

Bacon told police he was playing video games before he shot Brittany and David Pace. The two allegedly began arguing, which became “annoying” to Bacon. He then shot them in the presence of the couple’s 4 and 5-year-old children.

Tammy Fisher, identified as Bacon’s aunt, told police he had several mental conditions, according to a supplemental crime report obtained by WBKO. Those details were not revealed further in investigative reports or at criminal proceedings.

The final sentencing was ended with an emotional embrace between Bacon and his mother. She echoed sentiments from her impact statement, telling him she loved him and that he “would always be her boy.” Layne wept while holding her son.

Bacon will remain at the Barren County Detention Center before he is assigned to a prison in Kentucky. It is unclear when he will be transported to another facility.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.