Sen. Rand Paul votes early in Bowling Green, talks top issues for Kentuckians

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - U.S. Senator Rand Paul was in Bowling Green this morning, taking advantage of early voting opportunities at Living Hope Baptist Church.

The Republican senator and his wife, Kelley, both made their support for the Republican candidate for governor and current Attorney General Daniel Cameron, very clear.

When asked what he believes to be the most important issue on the ballot for Kentuckians, Senator Paul criticized Governor Andy Beshear’s COVID-19 regulations on churches in 2021.

“For me, the biggest issue has been whether we can be free to worship in our churches without a governor cutting off access to churches during an infection,” said Senator Paul. “I think that was one of the worst things I’ve ever seen a governor do, and so, for me, voting for Daniel Cameron is a vote to have our constitutional liberties to freely practice our religion, to go to schools, to be able to go to a restaurant or to go to a hotel.”

House Bill 43 was passed in the wake of Governor Beshear’s COVID-19 regulations, prohibiting the future closure of churches during emergency situations.

The senator also offered remarks on the growing number of civilian casualties in the Israel and Palestine conflicts.

“I think the killing of civilians was horrific, you know? Seeing all the people that were gathered for the music festival. I’ve got three kids, and I can remember them going to music festivals here in the United States, and I think it would be just, what a horror, for the parents to see kids mowed down by automatic weapons, people in jeeps and automatic weapons. It’s horrific, and to live that way all the time with the threat of missiles coming to attack civilians is a tough time,” Paul remarked.

Earlier this week, Senator Paul reintroduced ‘Audit the Fed’ to the Senate floor, a piece of legislation that he hopes will enact more oversight onto the federal reserve.

“You know, the federal reserve is one of the most important, powerful entities of the federal government, but they have very little oversight. My dad started this movement probably 10-15 years ago, it became very big and popular, we got every republican to vote it except for three, we lost three republicans but we picked up two democrats.”

According to the Federal Reserve’s website, the Federal Reserve is audited annually by an independent public accounting firm.

