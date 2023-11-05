Bowling Green Reindeer Farm introduces new reindeer ‘Nitro Christmas’

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - As we get closer to the holiday season, one of Bowling Greens holiday staples has something new to showcase.

In as little as five years, the Bowling Green Reindeer Farm has already cemented itself as a staple for the community during the holidays.

“This is a great place to visit during the holidays because the owners love Christmas and if you can dream it, they can build it,” said longtime volunteer Dana Bennett. “We have a snowball fight over there. I think it’s dodgeball, but it’s appropriately named. They have a Christmas karaoke in the back. We do have a bounce house. It’s spaced out very well, so nobody has to be really on top of each other.”

This year is unlike any other for the Reindeer Farm as they’ve added something brand new. Baby Nitro Christmas is a brand-new Reindeer to the farm brought all the way from Alaska. As he adjusts to his new environment, guests will have the opportunity to interact with Nitro.

“He’s only been here a short time,” said Bennett. “He’s in a pen by himself to help him get acclimated to living next to an interstate and people and also the other reindeer. The hope is that they will breed him and so the names will come from that. They all have, except for Anderson, very Christmassy names.”

As the only spot in Kentucky with an immersive live reindeer experience, the farm offers an unforgettable opportunity for families. On top of that, another thing that sets the Reindeer Farm apart is their respectful care for their animals.

“They have chosen each of these animals specifically. They all have a name,” added Bennett. “They know the personalities of each one, so they know how to approach each animal here. Notice you had to step on a mat, a special mat to come in, that has disinfectant on it, so people aren’t bringing in germs from outside.”

The Bowling Green Reindeer Farm officially opens its doors on November 17th. For ticket information, visit here.

