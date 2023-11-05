Governor Andy Beshear makes rally stop in Bowling Green ahead of election night

By Mason Fletcher
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 7:12 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Election Day is quickly approaching and candidates are doing all they can to get as many voters out as possible.

Governor Andy Beshear continued his 10-day bus tour in Bowling Green at Fountain Square Park.

He was joined by Kentucky Agricultural Commissioner candidate Sierra Enlow and his father and former Governor Steve Beshear.

Beshear addressed the crowd and rallied them to go door to door to recruit voters ahead of a big election on Tuesday.

“I’m feeling great. I’m losing my voice but I’m feeling great,” said Governor Beshear. “You see crowds like this and we’re seeing all over Kentucky and Western Kentucky and it’s really exciting to see people so excited about our future. About what we’re doing to bring internet to every single home across Kentucky, about investments in infrastructure, the likes of which we’ve never seen before. About our lowest annual unemployment rate.”

Election Day in Kentucky is Tuesday, November 7.

