Off-duty Los Angeles police officer, passenger killed by suspected drunken driver, authorities say

An off-duty Los Angeles police officer and one of his passengers were killed in a collision...
An off-duty Los Angeles police officer and one of his passengers were killed in a collision involving a man suspected of drunken driving, authorities said.(Source: KABC via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 10:28 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) - An off-duty Los Angeles police officer and one of his passengers were killed in a collision early Saturday morning involving a man suspected of drunken driving, authorities said.

Officer Darrell Cunningham and another person riding with Cunningham were killed after a 20-year-old man, driving at more than 100 miles (161 kilometers) per hour, failed to stop at a red light and struck the car, Los Angeles Police Department Chief Michel Moore said at a press conference.

An off-duty San Bernardino County deputy sheriff, another passenger in the car with Cunningham, was injured in the crash.

Moore said details police know about the crash are “preliminary,” but he called the incident a “senseless tragedy.”

“Darrell had just under five years on the job. He worked as recently as two nights ago. He’s described as hard-working, honest, a person you can go to to get the job done with a great attitude,” Moore said. “As a department, we’re grieving today.”

The collision happened at about 1:15 a.m. Saturday in Los Angeles’ Northridge neighborhood, Moore said. Authorities did not identify the second person killed in the crash by midday Saturday, saying they were waiting to notify family members.

The driver who authorities said hit Cunningham’s vehicle was in critical condition Saturday at a nearby hospital, Moore said. Los Angeles police said he would be booked for gross vehicular manslaughter.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shots Fired
One arrest made in Magnolia Street shooting
Jasen Crum was charged with Video Voyeurism after taking partially nude photographs of people...
Glasgow man arrested for photographing people in Walmart restroom
Cody N. Bacon, 23, listens to Judge John T. Alexander as he reads from documents during a...
Glasgow man sentenced in 2021 slaying of brother, sister-in-law
One arrest made in Magnolia Street shooting
BGPD looking for second suspect in Magnolia St. shooting
Turning pleasant later!
Turning pleasant later!

Latest News

In this undated photo provided by the Israeli military, Israeli troops are seen during a ground...
US and Arab partners disagree on the need for a cease-fire as Israeli strikes kill more civilians
Election Day is quickly approaching and candidates are doing all they can to get as many voters...
Governor Andy Beshear makes rally stop in Bowling Green ahead of election night
As we get closer to the holiday season, one of Bowling Greens holiday staples has something new...
Bowling Green Reindeer Farm introduces new reindeer ‘Nitro Christmas’
A sign, indicating to drivers that right turns on red are not allowed within city limits, is...
Right turn on red? With pedestrian deaths rising, US cities are considering bans