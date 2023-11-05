‘Our hearts are shattered’: Family dog killed and abandoned on side of road

Cheeto was found in a ditch after his family said someone shot and killed him.
Cheeto was found in a ditch after his family said someone shot and killed him.(Cory and Amber Seib)
By Aaron Chatman and Andrew McMunn
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 4:52 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE/Gray News) - An Indiana family is mourning after the said someone shot their dog and left him on the side of the road.

Cory and Amber Seib said they are offering $3,000 as a reward for information that leads to the arrest of whoever killed Cheeto, their family pet.

The Evansville family said Cheeto was shot from behind more than 10 times and left in a ditch on Boonville Harmony Road.

The perpetrator allegedly removed Cheeto’s information tag on the collar so the family couldn’t be notified.

However, Amber Seib said Cheeto was well known and loved by the wider community.

“We’ve realized he didn’t have 1 family, he had 100,” she said in a social media post. “He has touched the lives of so many people and he just wanted everyone to know how much they were loved as much as he was loved.”

The family said they don’t believe the shooting was an accident.

“Our hearts are completely shattered,” Amber Seib said. “This wasn’t an accident, it was intentional. We know that nothing can bring him back, but the monster that did this needs to be punished. We owe it to Cheeto.”

The family has reached out to the Evansville Police Department and have filed a report.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers or local law enforcement.

