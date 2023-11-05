Police find stolen car and gun after chasing teens in Owensboro

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Two teens are being charged after police say they stole a handgun and a car in Owensboro.

Sunday shortly after 1 a.m., Owensboro Police officers spotted two boys dressed in all black clothing in a hotel parking lot on Salem Drive.

Police say the boys ran from officers, forcing them to set up a perimeter around the area.

According to a news release, one of the boys was taken into custody on Marlboro Drive and was found with window punch and gloves.

We’re told the other boy was found in a field not too far from the hotel. Officers say a backpack carrying an empty handgun holster and fully loaded magazine were recovered nearby.

Police confirm they also found a stolen vehicle in a parking lot on Marlboro Drive, which was the same area they found the first suspect.

That vehicle had a broken widow and handgun inside. Officers say they spoke with the owner who reported his vehicle was stolen earlier that evening with a handgun, holster and magazines inside.

The boys, aged 15 and 16-years-old, were taken to the Warren County Regional Juvenile Detention Center on the following charges:

Theft of a Firearm

Possession of a Handgun by a Minor 2nd or Greater Offense

Theft of Auto $1,000 less than $10,000

Fleeing or Evading Police 2nd Degree (On Foot)

Possession of Burglary Tools

Criminal Mischief 2nd Degree

Criminal Trespassing 3rd Degree

Police say the teenagers have both been previously charged with similar charges.

