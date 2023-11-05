Police find stolen car and gun after chasing teens in Owensboro
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Two teens are being charged after police say they stole a handgun and a car in Owensboro.
Sunday shortly after 1 a.m., Owensboro Police officers spotted two boys dressed in all black clothing in a hotel parking lot on Salem Drive.
Police say the boys ran from officers, forcing them to set up a perimeter around the area.
According to a news release, one of the boys was taken into custody on Marlboro Drive and was found with window punch and gloves.
We’re told the other boy was found in a field not too far from the hotel. Officers say a backpack carrying an empty handgun holster and fully loaded magazine were recovered nearby.
Police confirm they also found a stolen vehicle in a parking lot on Marlboro Drive, which was the same area they found the first suspect.
That vehicle had a broken widow and handgun inside. Officers say they spoke with the owner who reported his vehicle was stolen earlier that evening with a handgun, holster and magazines inside.
The boys, aged 15 and 16-years-old, were taken to the Warren County Regional Juvenile Detention Center on the following charges:
- Theft of a Firearm
- Possession of a Handgun by a Minor 2nd or Greater Offense
- Theft of Auto $1,000 less than $10,000
- Fleeing or Evading Police 2nd Degree (On Foot)
- Possession of Burglary Tools
- Criminal Mischief 2nd Degree
- Criminal Trespassing 3rd Degree
Police say the teenagers have both been previously charged with similar charges.
