Police find stolen car and gun after chasing teens in Owensboro

By Aaron Chatman
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 12:25 PM CST|Updated: 23 hours ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Two teens are being charged after police say they stole a handgun and a car in Owensboro.

Sunday shortly after 1 a.m., Owensboro Police officers spotted two boys dressed in all black clothing in a hotel parking lot on Salem Drive.

Police say the boys ran from officers, forcing them to set up a perimeter around the area.

According to a news release, one of the boys was taken into custody on Marlboro Drive and was found with window punch and gloves.

We’re told the other boy was found in a field not too far from the hotel. Officers say a backpack carrying an empty handgun holster and fully loaded magazine were recovered nearby.

Police confirm they also found a stolen vehicle in a parking lot on Marlboro Drive, which was the same area they found the first suspect.

That vehicle had a broken widow and handgun inside. Officers say they spoke with the owner who reported his vehicle was stolen earlier that evening with a handgun, holster and magazines inside.

The boys, aged 15 and 16-years-old, were taken to the Warren County Regional Juvenile Detention Center on the following charges:

  • Theft of a Firearm
  • Possession of a Handgun by a Minor 2nd or Greater Offense
  • Theft of Auto $1,000 less than $10,000
  • Fleeing or Evading Police 2nd Degree (On Foot)
  • Possession of Burglary Tools
  • Criminal Mischief 2nd Degree
  • Criminal Trespassing 3rd Degree

Police say the teenagers have both been previously charged with similar charges.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

