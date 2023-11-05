Warmer-than-normal temperatures likely over the next few days

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Saturday featured warm sunshine with highs in the lower 70s across the region, tomorrow will be a rinse and repeat with more sunshine and highs in the lower 70s.

Highs near 80° will be possible later next week

Highs will continue to build through the middle and even upper 70s to near 80° by the middle of next week. We’ll gradually see some chances for rain along with cooler temperatures by Thursday of next week. Scattered showers will be possible through parts of Thursday and Friday. Much cooler conditions are expected for next weekend with highs in the middle 50s likely.

