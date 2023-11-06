Firefighter injured during Cave City house fire call

Cave City Firefighters and others responded to a house fire Sunday night.(Cave City Fire Department Facebook)
By Will Whaley
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 2:57 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAVE CITY, Ky. (WBKO) - One firefighter was treated on the scene of a house fire in Cave City Sunday night.

Cave City Fire was dispatched to the home around 10:50 p.m. where they found “heavy fire” coming from the home.

Firefighters deployed two hand lines and started extinguishing the fire, and then were able to make entry into the home to contain the fire.

According to the Cave City Fire Department, responders were on scene for four hours.

The injured firefighter was treated on scene by the Barren-Metcalfe EMS for minor injuries, and no other injuries were reported.

Assisting agencies on scene included: Park City Fire, Hiseville Fire, Horse Cave Fire, Barren Metcalfe EMS and Cave City Police.

