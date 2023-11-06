Logan County JROTC places second at the National Raider Challenge

RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - Logan County High Schools JROTC Program placed second in the nation in the JROTC National Raider Challenge.

The annual JROTC National Raider Challenge, held at Fort Knox and hosted by the U.S. Army Cadet Command brought together talented cadets from across the nation to compete in a series of physically challenging events.

The competition featured a 5K run, obstacle courses, a one-rope bridge exercise, a physical fitness challenge, and various other events designed to test the strength and skill of participants.

More than 3,000 JROTC cadets from approximately 180 high schools across the United States came together to show off their months of training.

“We entered a male team and a mixed team, or co-ed, and our male team finished second in the nation overall with five events. We were really happy about getting second place because that’s one place better than last year, and the kids worked hard, and they loved it,” said Lt. Col. Mike Triplett, Senior Army Instructor for Logan County JROTC.

Logan County and other top schools had the chance to nominate two cadets for the Ultimate Raider Buddy Team Event.

“We took first place in the PTT, which is the physical fitness test. We took second place in the cross-country rescue run. We took second place in the gauntlet run. We took second place in the Ultimate Raider Buddy Run, and we took 5th place in the one-rope bridge,” Triplett said.

The top-ranking team also received four-year JROTC scholarships to the schools of their choice at the end of the competition.

