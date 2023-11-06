Search underway for missing Glasgow teen

Glasgow Police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing teen.
Glasgow Police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing teen.(Glasgow Police Department)
By Dwayne Sullivan
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 12:43 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - The Glasgow Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teen.

Police took to social media Sunday night to post information on 16-year-old Bailey R. Baier.

Baier is 5′3 weighing 120 lbs., and was last seen wearing a black tank top and black sweatpants.

She may be operating a gray Chevy Malibu with Kentucky Registration Plate C6S342.

If you have any information please call 270-651-6165 or 270-651-5151 and speak with Officer Grant Ward.

