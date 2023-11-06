Second Magnolia Street shooting suspect turns himself in
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 11:30 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The second suspect in a Nov. 2 shooting on Magnolia Street has turned himself in, according to Bowling Green Police.
Zion Johnson, 19, of Bowling Green was charged with first-degree assault, first-degree wanton endangerment, attempted murder and first-degree criminal mischief.
Johnson was charged along with 18-year-old Ka’Ryn Wilson who was also involved in the Thursday shooting where a victim was shot in the foot.
Johnson was taken to the Warren County Detention Center where he remains on a $100,000 cash bond.
His preliminary hearing is set for Nov. 15.
Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.