Second Magnolia Street shooting suspect turns himself in

By Will Whaley
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 11:30 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The second suspect in a Nov. 2 shooting on Magnolia Street has turned himself in, according to Bowling Green Police.

Zion Johnson, 19, of Bowling Green was charged with first-degree assault, first-degree wanton endangerment, attempted murder and first-degree criminal mischief.

Johnson was charged along with 18-year-old Ka’Ryn Wilson who was also involved in the Thursday shooting where a victim was shot in the foot.

Johnson was taken to the Warren County Detention Center where he remains on a $100,000 cash bond.

His preliminary hearing is set for Nov. 15.

