Sports Connection 11-5-23: Franklin-Simpson Lady Wildcats and South Warren Spartans Basketball
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 1:57 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Kaden Gaylord-Day and Brian Webb break down the first round of the 2023 KHSAA Football State Tournaments. Then they talk to Franklin-Simpson Lady Wildcats head coach Ashley Taylor and the two seniors on the team Katelyn McAlister and Jayden Spears. Later they talk to South Warren Spartans head coach Carlos Quarles with senior guard Drew Hudson and junior guard Griffin Rardin.
