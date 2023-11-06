Temperatures the next couple of days into the 70s

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After a very sunny Sunday, the sun will continue for us the next few days with a warming trend.

Sunshine to start out the work week!

Monday: Temperatures will start in the mid-40s and warm into the mid-70s with plenty of sunshine.

Tuesday: Temperatures will be rather warm for the morning starting in the upper 50s. Sunshine will allow temperatures to warm in the upper 70s.

Wednesday: The morning temps will start in the upper 50s before we soar in the low 80s. The record high for Wednesday is 82 degrees just set back in 2020. Sunny skies before a cold front enters the region on Thursday. Winds could be a bit breezy with winds gusting up to 30-35 mph.

Thursday: Our high temperature will be achieved in the morning in the upper 60s. With the cold front pushing through our area, temperatures will drop into the 50s as the day progresses. A few scattered showers are possible as this cold front moves through (40% chance).

