Truck hit by train after suspected mechanical failure
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 5:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Police is on the scene of an accident where a truck was hit by a train on Dishman Lane.
BGPD Public Information Officer Ronnie Ward says they believe the vehicle suffered from a mechanical failure.
All occupants in the vehicle were able to get out before the train struck the vehicle. There were no injuries reported.
This is a developing story. We will continue to update you as more details become available.
Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.