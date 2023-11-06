Truck hit by train after suspected mechanical failure

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Police is on the scene of an accident where a truck was hit by a train on Dishman Lane.

BGPD Public Information Officer Ronnie Ward says they believe the vehicle suffered from a mechanical failure.

All occupants in the vehicle were able to get out before the train struck the vehicle. There were no injuries reported.

This is a developing story. We will continue to update you as more details become available.

