BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After a very sunny Sunday, the sun will continue for us the next few days with a warming trend.

Turning sunny and mild later!

Though we’re starting a bit chilly, temperatures later today will hit the mid 80s. Beautiful sunshine continues through the mid-week. A frontal boundary kicks in for Thursday and Friday, bringing us not just rain but much cooler temperatures. Our daytime highs will fall from the 80s Wednesday to the mid 50s Friday. This upcoming weekend looks dry and crisp.

