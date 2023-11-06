Turning sunny and mild later!

By Raquel Dominguez
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 6:08 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After a very sunny Sunday, the sun will continue for us the next few days with a warming trend.

Turning sunny and mild later!

Though we’re starting a bit chilly, temperatures later today will hit the mid 80s. Beautiful sunshine continues through the mid-week. A frontal boundary kicks in for Thursday and Friday, bringing us not just rain but much cooler temperatures. Our daytime highs will fall from the 80s Wednesday to the mid 50s Friday. This upcoming weekend looks dry and crisp.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities in Oregon say two women are under arrest after one of them was found attempting to...
Woman arrested after crawling into McDonald’s drive-thru window, threatening workers
A restaurant in New Orleans had to close its doors after its owner said he received a $40,000...
‘It’s impossible’: Restaurant owner says he had to close after getting $40,000 energy bill
Shots Fired
One arrest made in Magnolia Street shooting
Jasen Crum was charged with Video Voyeurism after taking partially nude photographs of people...
Glasgow man arrested for photographing people in Walmart restroom
Police responded to reports of a shooting near Laurel Park and TQL Stadium in the West End on...
‘Horrific tragedy’: 1 killed, 5 injured in Cincinnati shooting

Latest News

After a very sunny Sunday, the sun will continue for us the next few days with a warming trend.
Turning sunny and mild later!
Warm start to the week
Temperatures the next couple of days into the 70s
Sunshine to start out the work week!
Sunshine to start out the work week!
We'll see dry conditions as well!
Warmer-than-normal temperatures likely over the next few days