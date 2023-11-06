Waller v. Burks: A look at the candidates for the Bowling Green Independent School Board

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Election Day will be Tuesday, November 7, and along with the hot ticket governor’s race, voters will also be electing the newest member of the Bowling Green Independent School board.

The race see’s incumbent and interim school board member Cierra Waller compete against longtime teacher Janet Burks.

Waller and Burks both boast strong backgrounds in education.

“I’ve spent my entire professional career in higher education at WKU. I’ve worked with student success, I’ve worked with our K through 12 schools through my job at WKU very closely, I’ve worked in Higher Education Policy and Administration,” Waller said. “That’s my strong suit, that’s what I enjoy. It’s something that I’ve been able to extend beyond my job into to my community and other places.”

“I’m hoping people will let my experience work for them. Since I retired five years ago as a guidance counselor I’ve served in every school in Warren County,” Burks said. “Every elementary school, every high school, every junior high. I think I have a good grasp on how education and educational issues work.”

Both candidates agreed there are challenges facing Bowling Green Schools.

Burks said schools need to get back to basics, while Waller wants to focus more on helping the school’s community at large.

“I believe in traditional education. I believe in kids being strongly grounded in the basic subject matter,” Burks said. “I believe in patriotism, hard work, responsibility and compassion. I think all that is a product of the parent, first of all, but then the school enhances that.”

“We’ve had some signing days for students that not only are going into college, but are going straight into industry and that’s been very helpful,” Waller said. “Our students, of course, are our future here and our community. We want to make sure that the curriculum that we’re providing in our schools also speaks to what our employers need in employees.”

When asked what solutions they would propose for the ongoing teacher shortage in the state, both agreed incentives should be provided to help keep teachers aboard and bring in more.

“I think teachers deserve more pay. I think they need to be paid like professionals and I also think they deserve more respect and consideration,” Burks said. “Maybe even having more of a say in what goes on in the school.”

“We’ve been able to provide a little bit of financial incentive to keep them there, and help fill some of those gaps. Of course, we recruit some amazing teachers, we also make sure that we’re supporting our current teachers and retaining them,” Waller said. “That’s also very important, because they’re going out and they meet other people at other conferences, and they recommend people to come back to our districts.”

When asked their opinions on hot education topics like Senate Bill 150 and charter schools, both said those decisions will be up to the state, and will be enforced to the best of the board’s ability.

“So we work very hard to make sure that we have opt out policies for parents, but also opt in policies for parents so that if you want your students to receive services or support that you may not be able to have otherwise, we want to make sure we’re fulfilling that need,” Waller said.

“I’m all for free public education,” Burks said. “As far as SB 150, I know a lot of those are mandated by the state. Locally, we have opinions, but I believe most of those are mandated by the state.”

At the end of the interviews, Burks and Waller were both given a chance to give closing remarks.

“I’ve taught for 41 years, I know educational issues. I believe in a traditional education,” Burks said. “I believe in kids being strongly grounded in basic subject matter, but also being very taught, indoctrinated with respect, compassion, hard work, and responsibility.”

“I have enjoyed my experience so far. I’m working very hard for you, our community,” Waller said. “I would love to have the opportunity and privilege to continue to serve in that capacity, I would be honored and humbled to have your vote and your support.”

The position of school board is a non-partisan position, meaning those who vote for a straight ticket will need to be sure to cast their vote.

