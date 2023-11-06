Warm Days Ahead

The warm weather could be record-breaking on Wednesday before a cold front brings showers and cooler weather later in the week.
By David Wolter
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 4:37 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Some areas of clouds will move in and that is going to help keep temperatures fairly mild on the overnight. Tomorrow we are expecting a fair amount of sunshine with highs in the upper 70s. We could even tie or break a record high on Wednesday.

Highs get into the 80s on Wednesday and possibly tie a record from a few years back.
The forecast of 82 is the same as the record high set back in 2020. The wind is also going to be a bit breezy at times during the middle of the week.

A southerly wind is expected to increase by mid-week. Some gusts could reach 30 mph.
A cold front then moves in on Thursday. Temperatures begin the day in the 60s, but they could be falling through the afternoon. Showers are also likely to be on the increase during the day into Thursday night.

A cold front is going to bring some rain and cooler temperatures Thursday into Friday.
Some showers linger Friday morning before we dry out. Highs look to only be in the middle and upper 50s, Friday and through the weekend. Saturday and Sunday should be dry.

