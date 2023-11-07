Another mild day!

By Raquel Dominguez
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 5:41 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Today we are expecting a fair amount of sunshine with highs in the upper 70s. We could even tie or break a record high on Wednesday.

Showers push in along a cold front late Thursday morning and continue through evening time. A few spotty/scattered showers will remain in the area through Friday, but should push out by Friday afternoon. Highs look to only be in the middle and upper 50s, Friday and through the weekend. Saturday and Sunday should be dry.

