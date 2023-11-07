Chandler’s Elementary School prepares for Holiday Bazaar

By William Battle
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 6:09 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - Chandler’s Elementary School will be holding its annual Holiday Bazaar to raise funds for the school’s library.

The community has already purchased all 40 booths available for the bazaar to show their support.

“For the first time this year, we have a student section set up. We have four different student groups who are selling their own items. We have a student selling lemonade, homemade cookies, soap, bracelets, and some other items that the students have designed or created on their own. These items will be for sale to help support the students as well,” said Jackie McCorkle, Library Media Specialist.

In addition to students, parents and teachers from the community, will also have booths to contribute to the event’s success and benefit the school library.

“It kind of sets off the season and is a benefit for the school because a lot of the proceeds go to the library. Anything we can do to help the library and help the school is always a benefit,” said Greta Winchester, substitute Teacher.

The Holiday Bazaar will take place on Saturday, Nov. 11, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the school.

Community members are encouraged to join in the festivities and find the perfect holiday gifts.

