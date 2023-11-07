Glasgow welcomes colossal Norway spruce to downtown ahead of holidays

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) – The unseasonably warm air was electric with anticipation Tuesday morning as a convoy transporting a colossal evergreen tree emerged onto the Glasgow Square.

A police escort guided the procession, drawing the attention of a gathering crowd at the Barren County Courthouse and at nearby businesses. The tree’s colossal limbs and dark green needles, narrowly missing overhead utility wiring, were ushered along downtown streets and around tight turns.

“When we got it in it was 24-foot tall. It’s one of the largest trees we’ve ever gotten in, so it’s pretty exciting doing that,” said Lacey Kerr, co-owner of Luxury Garden Center, who also donated the tree to the community.

Lineman crews from the Glasgow Electric Plant Board steadied the tree like a utility pole as they dropped it into the ground. The Glasgow Department of Public Works and Recreation Department packed loose dirt around the roots.

With plans to light the tree a week earlier than normal, Glasgow Mayor Henry Royse said the city and county are embarking on a collective effort to celebrate the upcoming holiday season in a grander way this year. The tree, sourced from Pennsylvania, will be lit Nov. 17 at 5 p.m.

“We’re going to have a lot of new wreaths this year and some of the places where the veterans flags are right now will have the Christmas look,” Royse said. “It’s just going to be something to drive through and get into the spirit of things.”

While the tree will stand proud on the courthouse lawn for the next month-and-a-half, plans are afoot to find its final resting place – perhaps at a nearby park or the South Central Kentucky Cultural Center.

Crews are adoring the downtown area with a plethora of festive decorations and twinkling lights ahead of Light Up Glasgow.

“We’re so excited to see it come alive,” Royse said.

The event, set to be a free affair for the community, will feature not only the lighting of the imposing tree but also a range of holiday-themed activities and caroling.

