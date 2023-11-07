Gubernatorial candidate Daniel Cameron visits Warren County ahead of Election Day

Cameron held a press conference Monday to address any last concerns before Tuesday's election.
By Presley Allen
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 7:46 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Republican Candidate Daniel Cameron visited counties across the state on Monday, making final statements before ballots are cast Tuesday.

This comes after a six-day bus tour, where Cameron had previously visited Warren County on the route.

In a press conference, Cameron discussed issues he would see best fit to tackle if he is elected.

One point he emphasized was his desire to make changes to the education system and elaborated on how he planned to do so.

“I’ve put forward the Cameron Catch-Up Plan. I’ve talked to the members of our legislature about getting that passed so that we can catch our kids up, so that we can improve the salaries of our teachers, restore discipline to the classroom, and remove the bureaucracy that exists as well in the classroom,” Cameron said.

Cameron also brought attention to his efforts to eliminate violent crime and his endorsement relating to the issue.

“We’ve seen an increase in violent crime across the state,” he said. “That’s why the Fraternal Order of Police have endorsed me because they know I have a plan to address and reduce violent crime and keep our streets safe from drugs.”

When asked to provide a final statement, Cameron promoted his own campaign and criticized his opponent Democratic Candidate and incumbent Governor Andy Beshear.

“If you want a governor that’s going to eliminate the income tax, keep your kids up on the educational inflicted harm that Andy Beshear has done in terms of learning loss, if you want a governor who’s going to make sure we keep your churches open, your schools, open your small business is open and get able-bodied to work you’re going to vote for Cameron,” he said.

Cameron also posted on X that on Election night at 8 p.m. Former President Donald Trump will be joining Cameron for a GOTV Tele-Rally to support Cameron’s campaign.

Polls will officially close Tuesday, Nov. 7th at 6 p.m.

For more information about polling locations click here.

