Logan County election workers protect integrity of voting

RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - Just before lunch, election workers at the Logan County High School voting location said that over 160 voters had already cast their ballots at the location with the expectation of around a thousand more before the polls close tonight.

Countywide, the turnout is expected to exceed 5,000 voters making their voices heard.

Ensuring that Election Day went smoothly, election workers were on hand at each polling station to assist voters, verify identification, and maintain the integrity of the election process.

These individuals form a cohesive team, some of whom have been serving for the last three or four years, making them well-versed in their roles and responsibilities.

“We’ve got a great crew. This has pretty much been the same one for the last 3 or 4 years, and so we all know how to work together, who does what. We all have the same reason for doing this, and that’s to give back. It’s a privilege to vote. We believe in it strongly, and that’s why we’re here. It’s important to us,” said Konnie Smith, Logan County Election Floater.

From the early morning setup to late-night counting, the unsung heroes behind the election process in Logan County work tirelessly to ensure that voters have a smooth and hassle-free experience at the polls.

Individuals interested in becoming an election worker can visit their County Clerk’s office to find out about the training opportunities available to them.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.