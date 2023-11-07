Man with gun arrested in park near US Capitol

The U.S Capitol is seen on Friday, Nov. 3, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib)
The U.S Capitol is seen on Friday, Nov. 3, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 12:34 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — A man with a gun was arrested near the U.S. Capitol Tuesday afternoon, police said.

The man was in a park outside Senate office buildings and across from Washington’s Union Station when he was arrested, the U.S. Capitol Police said in a statement posted to X, formerly known as Twitter.

Officers said they did not believe there was an “ongoing threat.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bowling Green Public Information Officer Ronnie Ward says they believe the vehicle suffered...
Truck hit by train after suspected mechanical failure
Glasgow Police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing teen.
Search underway for missing Glasgow teen
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
One arrest made in Magnolia Street shooting
Second Magnolia Street shooting suspect turns himself in
Jasen Crum was charged with Video Voyeurism after taking partially nude photographs of people...
Glasgow man arrested for photographing people in Walmart restroom

Latest News

Israelis gathered and lit candles in Tel Aviv on Monday, November 6, 2023, to remember those...
Israeli military says its ground forces are battling Hamas ‘in the depths’ of Gaza City
Why Valley Fever could eventually impact more people across the Western US
Why Valley Fever could eventually impact more people across the Western US
Listening to America – Cancer Clinical Trials
Listening to America – Cancer Clinical Trials
Listening to America – Cancer Clinical Trials
FILE - This 1966 microscope photo made available by the Centers for Disease Control and...
Syphilis cases in US newborns skyrocketed in 2022. Health officials suggest more testing