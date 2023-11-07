Monroe County voters prepare for aftermath of wet/dry decision

TOMPKINSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - On Nov. 7, Monroe County voters could potentially see the legalization of alcohol in the county for the first time in over 100 years.

With a wet/dry decision on the ballot, both sides of the campaign are preparing for either outcome. Advocates on both sides of the issue have made their voices heard and gathered supporters to their sides.

Many area churches advocate ‘Vote No’ outside their doors and some businesses proudly display ‘Vote Yes’ signs. Advocates for the sale of alcohol say that if tomorrow’s vote does pass, their work is still far from over.

“If we pass this tomorrow, there’s going to be a big sigh of relief, because we’ve done so much in a short period of time. We’ll have 60 days before anyone can start to apply for licensing, but first, either the county judge or the county attorney will have to establish who the ABC commissioner is going to be, whether that’s going to be a subsidiary of a current office within the city or the county or if it’s going to be an office by itself,” said Amanda West, a Monroe County resident.

Representatives of each campaign say that within this election, there have been harsh words between neighbors, stolen campaign signs, and the feeling that messages have been twisted. However, each stresses that in the aftermath of the election, neighbors will still be neighbors and will need to work together to better their community.

“We’ve got until tomorrow, hopefully. There’s not anything that gets fuel added to the fire, but a separate county isn’t going to benefit one side or the other. If we don’t work together, there’s a lot of needs that it’s going to take us working together to fix. It’s not stuff politicians can fix, there’s not things the police can fix, it’s going to take things that all of us working together to fix,” said Darrick Proffitt, president of Monroe County Concerned Citizens.

If the county does elect to remain dry, West says that there are still plans to bring the issue forward once again.

“If we come up short tomorrow, our next step will be to start all over again. We’re going to keep fighting this because this is a right as an American citizen,” West said. “What we’ll do is we’ll go back to the drawing board, we’ll draw up another petition, and we’ll do our own special election again. We’ll just vote to get it in one part of the county, just in the city of Tompkinsville with one precinct, and we’ll start there and then we’ll attack county-wide again.”

Proffitt also said that if the vote is considerably close, Monroe County’s Concerned Citizens may call for a recount of votes.

