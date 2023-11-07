Record High Possible Wednesday

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Another fairly mild night in store for us before temperatures go for the 80s Wednesday afternoon.

Sunshine and a southerly breeze will push highs into the 80s. (David Wolter)

Sunshine, plus a breezy southwest wind is going to allow highs to approach record levels.

A good southwesterly wind is going to be a little gusty from time to time on Wednesday. (David Wolter)

A cold front is then expected to move into the area on Thursday. Look for some scattered showers and high temperatures in the middle and upper 60s.

A cold front will increase rain chances Thursday into Thursday night (David Wolter)

Rain is more likely Thursday night and could even linger into Friday morning. No severe weather is expected, as a matter of fact no thunderstorms are in the forecast. The rain would certainly be beneficial since it has been fairly dry as of late.

A lack of rainfall has put us in a bit of a rainfall deficit since September 1. (David Wolter)

The wet weather is going to clear out for the weekend. Temperatures will be a bit more seasonable Saturday and Sunday with highs around 60.

