Record High Possible Wednesday

By David Wolter
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 3:33 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Another fairly mild night in store for us before temperatures go for the 80s Wednesday afternoon.

Sunshine and a southerly breeze will push highs into the 80s.
Sunshine, plus a breezy southwest wind is going to allow highs to approach record levels.

A good southwesterly wind is going to be a little gusty from time to time on Wednesday.
A cold front is then expected to move into the area on Thursday. Look for some scattered showers and high temperatures in the middle and upper 60s.

A cold front will increase rain chances Thursday into Thursday night
Rain is more likely Thursday night and could even linger into Friday morning. No severe weather is expected, as a matter of fact no thunderstorms are in the forecast. The rain would certainly be beneficial since it has been fairly dry as of late.

A lack of rainfall has put us in a bit of a rainfall deficit since September 1.
The wet weather is going to clear out for the weekend. Temperatures will be a bit more seasonable Saturday and Sunday with highs around 60.

