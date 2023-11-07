Record High Possible Wednesday
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Another fairly mild night in store for us before temperatures go for the 80s Wednesday afternoon.
Sunshine, plus a breezy southwest wind is going to allow highs to approach record levels.
A cold front is then expected to move into the area on Thursday. Look for some scattered showers and high temperatures in the middle and upper 60s.
Rain is more likely Thursday night and could even linger into Friday morning. No severe weather is expected, as a matter of fact no thunderstorms are in the forecast. The rain would certainly be beneficial since it has been fairly dry as of late.
The wet weather is going to clear out for the weekend. Temperatures will be a bit more seasonable Saturday and Sunday with highs around 60.
Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.