Simpson County voters turn out to new voting location

FRANKLIN, Ky. (WBKO) - Some residents of Simpson County were surprised by a change in their regular voting location.

Voters who had typically cast their ballots at the courthouse in Franklin found themselves directed to the new voting location, Franklin First United Methodist Church, just across the street.

County Clerk Austin Johnson explained that the change was necessitated by the county’s growing number of registered voters since the last election.

The courthouse, which had long served as the primary voting site, had become increasingly cramped as the number of voters surged.

“So our main location had been the courthouse, which was built perfectly for a precinct model. However, since we transitioned to a vote-center model in 2020, the church right across the street makes it a lot easier and more accessible,” said Johnson. “You can accommodate a few thousand people there with no issue, whereas the courthouse was designed for 7 or 800 voters, and beyond that, it started getting crowded with long lines.”

Simpson County is anticipating a turnout of approximately 5,200 voters, which represents about 35 percent of eligible voters.

This election is not only about the Governor’s race but also includes other important contests that significantly impact residents’ daily lives.

“The other races affect your day-to-day life just as much as any local, state, or national race. They’re all going to affect you in different ways, so it’s important. This is typically a lower-turnout election, but I’m hopeful that people will see that this race affects you just as much as any other, and we’ll have a good turnout,” he said.

Polls will be open until 6 p.m., giving residents time to get to the polls.

