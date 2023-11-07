Warren County Clerk gives final tips for Election Day

Voters will need to make sure to bring proper identification.
By Sarah Phipps
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 12:14 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Earlier this year Warren County Officials met with local leaders to help in planning for Election Day, citing accessibility to polling locations as a major issue.

“The county had decided that we could help with the trolley that we own. So we’ll be running the trolley tomorrow,” said Warren County Clerk Lynette Yates. “It goes up to Western. a couple other locations, it’s going to some of the downtown locations that people may have some problem finding transportation to.”

The county has also added a 12th polling location, State Street Baptist Church, to offer more options.

“We have the 12 locations that will have open tomorrow and anyone can go to any of the locations,” Yates said. “Everything will be there, your ballot will be there that’s specific for your area. Anywhere that you want to vote, you can vote.”

Voters will need to be sure to bring proper identification, with Yates saying a driver’s license would work best.

“It moves that process along a little faster. If you don’t have it. There’s some other things that we can use,” Yates said. “A government ID, a student ID as far as Western, something like that. Even a credit card, but we would have to have another form of ID for that as well.”

Yates warns against misinformation being spread about elections, advising all voters to check their sources.

“Just make sure that you know what information that you’re given or what information you are giving, that you are talking to someone in an official capacity,” Yates said. “A lot of these agencies, I think that they try to misinform you.”

Above all else, Yates advises voters to vote smart by taking advantage of sample ballots and knowing exactly who they’ll be voting for.

Polling locations will open at 6 a.m. and close at 6 p.m.

For more voting information, visit WBKO’s 2023 General Election Guide.

