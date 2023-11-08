AP calls Secretary of State race for Michael Adams

Michael Adams (R)
Michael Adams (R)(Campaign Photo)
By Will Whaley
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 6:56 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - The Associated Press has called the Kentucky Secretary of State race for incumbent Michael Adams.

AP called the race for Adams with 45 percent of the total votes reported as of 6:53 p.m.

Adams had 394,012 votes or 61 percent of the total at the time and challenger Charles Wheatley (D) received 251,672 or 39 percent.

This is a developing story.

