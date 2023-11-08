BGPD Officer Matt Davis awarded Silver Cross
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 7:03 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Tuesday night, Bowling Green Police Officer Matt Davis was awarded the Silver Cross at a city commission meeting.
The award is given to members of BGPD who have been wounded or given their lives in the line of duty.
Davis was injured after a shooting at Car-Mart on Russellville Road on July 6.
He has been on the road to recovery ever since and has made major improvements.
