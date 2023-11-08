BGPD Officer Matt Davis awarded Silver Cross

By Gabrielle Bunton
Nov. 7, 2023
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Tuesday night, Bowling Green Police Officer Matt Davis was awarded the Silver Cross at a city commission meeting.

The award is given to members of BGPD who have been wounded or given their lives in the line of duty.

Davis was injured after a shooting at Car-Mart on Russellville Road on July 6.

READ MORE: Police release more details about officer-involved shooting in Bowling Green.

He has been on the road to recovery ever since and has made major improvements.

