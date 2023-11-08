Bowling Green High School National Signing Day 11-8-23

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green High School golfers Reed Richey and Ben Davenport along with Lady Purples soccer stars Maggie Morris and Reese Lowery signed their letter of intent to further their academic and athletic careers at the collegiate level.

Reed Richey has been a part of the Purples boys soccer program for five years. He accumulated 94 varsity starts within that time, which is second all-time in school history.

Richey also set multiple school records in the 2023 season, and he said becoming a Hilltopper has always been his dream.

”It’s honestly just a dream come true for me. Just growing up wearing Western jerseys as a toddler and seeing Western everywhere I go. Just finally saying that I’m going to be a Hilltopper is really important to me,” Richey added.

Ben Davenport is coming off of a stellar senior season on the golf course. He claimed the 3rd Region boys’ golf individual title, and tied for fourth in the state tournament.

As a dual-sport athlete, making a decision at the next level can be difficult, but Davenport said that this is just how it panned out as his success in golf is giving him the opportunity to play at Bellarmine University.

Now that Davenport has officially put pen to paper, he is excited to finish his baseball career before taking to the course for Bellarmine.

”It’s a weight lifted off my shoulders for sure. Now that it’s a little more finalized I can really go work at baseball and try to have the best season as possible,” Davenport added.

The Lady Purples soccer program made a run in the state tournament for the third year in a row.

Maggie Morris is staying home as she officially signed to play women’s soccer at Western Kentucky University.

Morris was a part of the Lady Purples squad for four years, and actively plays at the club level.

She said she already feels like an important addition to the Lady Toppers squad.

”As soon as I stepped on campus it honestly doesn’t even feel like you’re in Bowling Green. It doesn’t feel like you’re here, and the team camaraderie is just amazing,” Morris added. “Whenever I’m around those girls they’re welcoming, they make me laugh, and they treat me like I’ve been on the team since everyone else. I think that really plays a big part, and the team and the coaches are great and it’s just an amazing place to be.”

Reese Lowery signed to play women’s soccer at the University of Illinois-Springfield.

Lowery started playing soccer when she was four, and after over a decade of memories and experiences on the field, and she is ready for the next step.

She said that playing for such a successful team like Bowling Green motivates her to extent that success to the collegiate level.

”Honestly it just puts me at a higher level. I just feel very excited being able to play after coming off of a great season with great friends,” Lowery added. “Just being able to continue playing on and keeping that drive to keep playing and getting better.”

