Burn ban issued in Metcalfe County

By Will Whaley
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 1:57 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
METCALFE COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - A burn ban has been issued in Metcalfe County.

The executive order came from the Metcalfe County Fiscal Court on Wednesday, and is effective immediately.

The order includes all outdoor burning until further notice.

The county also announced that the order may be enforced by the Kentucky Forestry Department, any official police department and fire departments and any other person of authority.

This is a developing story.

