Cold Front Coming Thursday
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 4:39 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Today we reached 83 degrees which is a new record for the date.
The forecast is dry into the evening, but we are looking at a few spotty showers late in the night and into early Thursday morning. Rain showers then increase later in the night and continue into Friday morning.
Skies dry during the afternoon and highs only top out in the middle 50s. Saturday looks sunny and gorgeous for Veteran’s Day and WKU’s homecoming! A few spotty showers are possible as we head into Sunday, but not much more than that. Next week is mainly dry with highs in the lower and middle 60s.
