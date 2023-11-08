Cold Front Coming Thursday

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Today we reached 83 degrees which is a new record for the date.

Our official high in Bowling Green was 83 which broke the record from a few years back. (David Wolter)

The forecast is dry into the evening, but we are looking at a few spotty showers late in the night and into early Thursday morning. Rain showers then increase later in the night and continue into Friday morning.

Showers look to especially increase Thursday night into Friday morning. (David Wolter)

Skies dry during the afternoon and highs only top out in the middle 50s. Saturday looks sunny and gorgeous for Veteran’s Day and WKU’s homecoming! A few spotty showers are possible as we head into Sunday, but not much more than that. Next week is mainly dry with highs in the lower and middle 60s.

