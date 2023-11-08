Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero: Vickie Smith

TOMPKINSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - Vickie Smith has a passion for helping others and has touched countless lives in her community. With a heart filled with a desire to make a difference, her journey of volunteering and philanthropy has been an inspiration for over four decades.

“I think it’s a passion that God gave me to help people. When you’ve got it in your heart to help people, that’s what you do,” she said.

She began volunteering in 1978 when she first became involved with Relay for Life, an event dedicated to raising funds for cancer research and support for cancer patients. Little did she know, this was just the start of a lifelong commitment to helping others.

In 2008, after losing a friend to cancer, she decided to dive even deeper into her commitment to the cause. Vickie took on the role of co-chair of Monroe County and captained the Monroe County Medical Center Relay for Life team.

Despite her undying spirit and commitment, in 2018 she had to undergo brain surgery, causing her to step back from Relay for Life. Even in the face of adversity, she found a way to continue her mission to help others.

She established TompKINDsville BOLO (Be on the Lookout), a group dedicated to assisting those in need.

Whether it is money for medical bills or any other need in the community, she runs fundraisers for just about anyone who asks.

“Since June, I’ve helped probably around 60 people and that’s from furnishing apartments to getting food, to getting anything that they request,” Smith said.

Balancing her extensive volunteer work with her personal life is no small feat, but she manages it with meticulous planning. Smith keeps track of all her events and projects in a notebook. However, she does not do everything alone. Her family is by her side with every fundraiser and community event.

“Sometimes when you’ve got a big fundraiser or something you’ve got to do, it takes a village,” she said.

The village also includes the over 500 members that TompKINDsville BOLO has gained since it was founded.

“It’s not like we only have 3 people or 4 people, right now we’ve probably got 500 people that are helping us right now and we’ve only been originated like a month and anybody that wants to help, just send me a message,” she said.

One of her passions is helping children because they cannot control or choose the environments they live in. Smith prioritizes events that benefit the children of the community.

“It was my obligation to make sure those kids had clothing and shoes and jackets and everything they needed for the winter and heaters and stuff for the house,” she said.

She says that she will continue to help people as long as God gives her the will and strength to do so.

