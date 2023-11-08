KSP investigating fatal collision on KY 181 South In Elkton

ELKTON, Ky. (WBKO) - An Elkton man was killed Wednesday morning after a wreck on KY 181.

Elmer Laster, 76, was pronounced dead at the scene of the wreck by the Todd County Coroner.

Kentucky State Police discovered that around 7:50 a.m. Laster was driving a 2003 Toyota Corolla north on KY 181 while Edgar Allison, 66, of Lewisburg, was driving a 2006 Freightliner south on KY 181.

KSP reported that Laster crossed the centerline for unknown reasons and hit the Freightliner head on.

The investigation is ongoing.

