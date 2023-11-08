Monroe County voters approve to legalize alcohol sales

MONROE COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Monroe County voters made history tonight, electing to legalize the sale of alcohol within county limits for the first time in over 100 years.

In a 2,162 to 1,820 vote, Monroe County had a significantly higher voter turnout this election season when compared to other elections in recent years.

While celebrations are underway throughout the county, there are still steps to take before county residents begin to see alcohol on shelves.

Within 60 days of the vote being finalized, the county judge executive or the county attorney will need to appoint ABC administrators, who will then begin the process of accepting applications for alcohol licenses.

A limited number of licenses will be awarded to incoming liquor stores, restaurants and grocery stores.

Interested businesses will need to make their intention to distribute alcohol known in the local newspaper in the weeks leading to license approvals.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.