Multiple agencies respond to structure fire on Louisville Ride

It happened around the 6000 block of Louisville Road.
By Gabrielle Bunton
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 5:05 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Richardsville Fire Department said they along with other fire crews are responding to a structure fire on Louisville Road.

It happened around the 6000 block of Louisville Road.

Multiple agencies including Bowling Green Fire Dept. and Gott are on the scene to help assist.

We have a crew on the scene who say the fire is out and there are lots of crews at the scene as of 5 p.m.

We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

